35K disabled set to get jobs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Jobs for the physically challenged are set to open up in Haryana. Employment will be available to about 35,000 such persons in the state. Of these, 15,000 persons will be adjusted in the government sector and 20,000 in the private sector.

Rajkumar Makkar, Haryana Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, today signed an MoU with Amazon in this regard. About 10,000 “divyangjans” will be given employment by this company according to their working capacity. An MoU will also be signed with “Youth for Job” company, under which it will also open job avenues to 10,000 “divyangjans”, he said.

He said recently the Chief Minister held a meeting with about 100 companies in Gurugram and motivated them to give employment to “divyangs”.

According to Makkar, Amazon has decided to appoint 1,500 deaf and mute people in Gurugram, Manesar and Faridabad in the first phase. The firm will be imparting training before the appointment.