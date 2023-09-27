36 booked for boycott diktat against couple in Charkhi Dadri village

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, September 26
The Charkhi Dadri police have registered a case against 36 persons in a case of social boycott of a newly married couple at Mandola village of Charkhi Dadri district in 2018. The couple had approached the court against the boycott, after which it directed the police to register a criminal case against those who had issued the diktat against the couple.
Complainants belonged to different gotras, resided in the same village
The woman, a resident of Ramalvas village, said she married a youth of Mandola village in 2018. Though they belonged to different gotras, they had been residing at Mandola village. The complainant said when they organised a wedding reception on September 22, 2018, in the village, a group of people objected to the marriage and asked them to snap their ties. When her family refused to do so, they called a social panchayat the next day at Ramalwas village, and another panchayat followed at Mandola village the same day, announcing a social boycott of the family.
She said her family was harassed and even stopped from visiting their fields. Her mother-in-law, who was employed in a private college, was sacked, apparently due to pressure from members of the social panchayat, she claimed.
Taking action on the plea, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramnivash Parikh had ordered the police to register a case against the persons who were part of the social panchayat. The court also directed the police to probe the role of the then SHO of the area police station, two other cops and incharge of the Mahila police station in the case and take action accordingly.
