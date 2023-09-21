Rs 36 cr for Hisar-Tosham road

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday gave administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 36.45 crore for the strengthening of Hisar-Tosham Road in Hisar district. An official spokesperson said the density of traffic on the Hisar-Tosham road was very high since it was in the mining zone.

