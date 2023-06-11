36 hideouts of gangsters raided in Haryana, Delhi

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 10

Acting on the directions of the Rohtak range Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar Arya and local Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg, police teams raided 36 possible hideouts of most-wanted criminal Himanshu, alias Bhau, and his accomplices at different locations in Haryana and Delhi today.

The raids began early in the morning and continued for several hours. Simultaneous raids were conducted in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Gurugram and Delhi.

As per an official statement issued here today, the raiding teams comprised four DSPs, 13 inspectors/SHOs, 16 police posts in charge and nearly 350 police constables.

Nineteen mobile phones, six SIM cards, 14 bank passbooks, three cheque books, five diaries/notebooks, nine Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards and some other material was seized during the raids.

“The raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of Himanshu and his accomplices Sagar, alias Yamraj, Rahul, alias Hulli, Jasbir, alias Jasta, Aman and Sahil,” said Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg.

Bhau, who is connected to Neeraj Bawana and Neeraj Baali gang of Delhi, is named in 19 cases of murder, attempt to murder, cheating, possession of illegal weapons, extortion and loot etc. He carries a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh.

Bhau’s accomplice Sahil is also a wanted criminal and carries a reward of Rs 10,000.

Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder said the possible hideouts of the gangsters, including their houses and the houses of their relatives, were raided today.

Twenty one persons have been called to different police stations/CIA wings for questioning, he added.