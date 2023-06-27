36 sarpanches join Cong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Sarpanches of 36 villages and leaders of the BJP, JJP and the AAP joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda in Chandigarh. Hooda gave party membership to them and welcomed them to the party.

The ex-CM claimed that it had become clear from the mood of people that they were waiting for elections to remove the BJP-JJP from power.

The sarpanches, who joined the Congress, pointed out that the panchayats were considered to be small governments of the state, but these were completely troubled by policies of the state government, said a press statement of the party.