36 untreated discharge points found at drain-6 in Panipat, Sonepat

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified a total of 36 untreated discharge points into drain number-6, which is flowing from Panipat to Sonepat and leads to the Yamuna River.

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The HSPCB has initiated action against a total of 36 industrial units during the financial year 2025-26.

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Approximately 42.17 MLD (million litres a day) of untreated domestic effluent is being directly released into this drain. Recently, the Regional Officer (RO), HSPCB, Sonepat, has prepared a detailed report about Drain 6.

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According to the reports, drain No- 6 starts from Samalkha town of Panipat and enters drain number 6 at Bhora Rasulpur at Sonepat border and enters the district of Sonepat with an average quantum load of 60-70 MLD with the biological oxygen demand (BOD) load of 260 mg/l with the estimated pollution load 15,600 kg/day.

The drain number-6 enters Delhi from Narela/Singhu Border with the average quantum load of approximately 220 MLD with the BOD load of 78 mg/l and the estimated pollution load is 17,160 kg/day even after confluence of Bakner drain of approximately 90 MLD with the BOD load of 90 mg/l and the estimated pollution load is 8100 kg/day coming from the jurisdiction of Delhi near Piau Manyari.

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As per the report, a total of 42.7 MLD of untreated effluent is being discharged in drain number 6 through 11 discharge points in Panipat with a quantum load of 12.9 MLD and 25 discharge points in Sonepat district with a quantum load of 29.27 MLD.

Apart from the untreated discharge, a total of 90.5 MLD of treated discharge is being fallen into drain number 6 through five sewage treatment plants (STPs), including one in Samalkha and four common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in HSIIDC at Brahi, Rai, Kundli and Murthal.

As per the reports, the HSPCB has carried out an inspection of 12 industrial units in HSIIDC Rai and Barhi and found four units violating the environmental norms. Apart from it, 12 industrial units were also found bypassing the untreated effluent in the drain number 6.

Ajay Singh, RO, HSPCB, said that action has been initiated against a total of 36 industrial units in the financial year 2025-26, of which 13 have been sealed, while 22 industrial units have been recommended for resampling and one industrial unit has been permanently sealed.

Singh further said that a total of 45 industrial units were inspected in February, out of which 14 units were found non-complying. While three units were inspected in March and April, one unit has been sealed.

Apart from it, 12 industrial units have been inspected by HSPCB and HSIIDC in April and four units were found non-complying, and action has been initiated against all these industrial units.