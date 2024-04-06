360 POs, bail jumpers held in 3 months

Faridabad, April 5
The police have arrested 360 criminals and accused, who have either been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) or had jumped bail, in the past three months from January to March this year.
The police said there were 214 POs and 146 accused or criminals who jumped their bail. Of them, five were categorised as most wanted.
A police officer said several teams had been making efforts to arrest the accused and criminals. The police were conducting raids on their possible hideouts.
All SHOs and the crime branch officials in the district have been instructed to intensify their drive to arrest POs and those who have jumped their bail.
