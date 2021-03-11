362 felled illegally on Yamunanagar shamlat land

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 24

As many as 362 eucalyptus trees were allegedly cut illegally from panchayat land (shamlat land) at Fazalpur village of Sadhaura block of Yamunanagar district.

After cutting the trees, the miscreants reportedly sold the wood in the market, causing a huge revenue loss to the gram panchayat.

On the complaint of Rajesh Kamboj, Social Education and Panchayat Officer, Sadhaura, a case was registered against four persons Jangsher, Razzak, Akhtar Ali and Satar Mohammed, all residents of Fazalpur village, under Sections 379 and 120B of the IPC at Sadhaura police station on May 22.

The complainant said plot number-9 and 10 of farmland of gram panchayat, Fazalpur, had been given to Jangsher and Razzak respectively on lease for one year (2021-22).

He said a number of eucalyptus trees, belonging to the gram panchayat, were also standing on those pieces of land and the leaseholders could not cut those trees.

He further said they got information that the trees were illegally cut from plot number 9 and 10. “During inspection, it was found that 112 trees were illegally cut from plot number 9 and 250 from plot number 10.”

The complainant said the trees were illegally cut by Jangsher and Razzak with the help of Akhtar Ali and Satar Mohammed.