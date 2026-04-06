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Home / Haryana / Rs 37.6 cr approved for 8 new healthcare centres

Rs 37.6 cr approved for 8 new healthcare centres

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:15 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Reaffirming the government’’s commitment to strengthening the reach and quality of healthcare services across the state, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has approved Rs 37.6 crore for the construction of 8 new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas.

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The new centres are to be set up at Bangaon and Samain in Fatehabad district; Ladwa in Hisar district; Girawar and Samar Gopalpur in Rohtak district; Farmana and Sargathal in Sonipat district; and Mallekan in Sirsa district.

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Rao said the existing PHC building at Mallekan had been declared unsafe and would be replaced with a new building equipped with modern facilities. The PHCs are being constructed in the other villages for the first time, giving residents access to quality primary healthcare services near their homes.

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She said of the total cost of Rs 37.6 crore, Rs 11.44 crore would be provided under the 15th Finance Commission, while Rs 26.16 crore would be contributed by the state’s Budget Head 4210.

According to the Health Department, the construction of the PHCs is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months. Once operational, the PHCs will reduce the burden on larger hospitals.

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