37 teams to compete in 75th All-India Police Wrestling Cluster in Madhuban

The 75th All-India Police Wrestling Cluster 2026-27 was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at the Wacher Stadium, Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, by Additional Home Secretary Sudhir Rajpal.

The five-day sporting event, being held from September 23 to September 27, will feature competitions in arm wrestling, bodybuilding, boxing and wrestling in both men’s and women’s categories. A total of 37 teams from across the country are participating in the championship and will compete for medals in their respective events and categories.

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Rajpal highlighted the importance of sports in the overall development of a person. He said sports played a significant role in developing. He said sporting activities made an important contribution to maintaining discipline and promoting physical fitness and team spirit among police personnel.

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He said such events provided a unique example of ‘Unity in Diversity’, bringing together police personnel from different parts of the country on a common platform. He emphasised the important role played by police forces in maintaining the internal security of the nation.

Highlighting Haryana’s strong sporting culture, he said the state had always remained at the forefront of sports, with both its citizens and police personnel contributing significantly to this achievement.