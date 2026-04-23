Only 37 per cent of the procured wheat was lifted from the New Grain Market in Rohtak city till April 22, which is significantly lower than the district average of 43.72 per cent, according to official figures.

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The slow pace of lifting has drawn concern from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association (HSAMAA), which have urged the authorities to expedite the process to ensure timely payments to farmers.

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Amid the growing concern, former minister and BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda visited the Rohtak mandi on Thursday and called on the state government to announce a bonus of Rs 50 per quintal. He said such a measure would provide additional financial support to the farmers.

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“Over 90 per cent of the wheat has already arrived in the mandis. I reviewed the procurement process and interacted with the farmers. I urge the state government to simplify the portal system to ensure hassle-free sale of produce by the farmers. I will soon meet the Chief Minister to raise the demand for a bonus and simplification of the portal system,” Krishan Murti added.

Besides Rohtak, 35 per cent lifting of procured wheat was recorded at the purchase centre in Lakhan Majra, 44 per cent each in Kiloi and Sanghi, 41 per cent in Madina, 45 per cent in Kharak Kalan, 54 per cent in Kahnaur, 19 per cent in SY Kalanaur and 100 per cent in Kalanaur Silo till April 22.

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As per official record, the New Grain Market in Rohtak city witnessed a total arrival of 9,37,199 quintals of wheat till April 22. Of this, 7,20,336 quintals were procured and 2,16,863 quintals were yet to be sold while only 2,68,019 quintals were lifted.

“Tardy lifting has caused avoidable delays in payments to the farmers, as the release of payment begins only after the grain is lifted from the mandi. The problem is not limited to Rohtak alone. A similar situation prevails in several other mandis as well. In Madina, wheat is lying on the roadside due to slow lifting,” said Sumit Dalal, state secretary of the AIKS.

He said the farmers were facing financial distress. “Last year, the crops were damaged, but compensation have not been received, and now there are delays in payment even after the produce has reached the mandi. The government is focusing heavily on conditions such as online portals, but it should put equal emphasis on ensuring timely payments to the farmers. Otherwise, the farmers may be compelled to protest against the government,” Dalal added.

Harsh Girdhar, Convener of HSAMAA, said slow lifting of wheat has created difficulties for the farmers, as payments remain delayed even several days after the sale of the produce.

“The authorities should speed up the lifting of procured wheat to ensure timely payments and reduce hardship for the farmers. Even the balance wheat should be purchased immediately to relieve the farmers from delayed purchase,” Girdhar demanded. Deepak Lohchab, secretary, Rohtak Market Committee, said the lifting of wheat was conducted by three procurement agencies.