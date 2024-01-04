Rs 372-crore water dues waived for Haryana's rural houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The Haryana Cabinet today approved the waiver of water dues for the years 2015 to 2022, including surcharge and interest, amounting to Rs 372.13 crore for rural households. An announcement to this effect was made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar during a Jan Samvad at Ateli Mandi in Mahendragarh district recently.

The decision will benefit 28.87 lakh water connection holders in rural areas across the state. However, the waiver does not extend to institutional, commercial, or industrial consumers falling under the Public Health Engineering Department.

Relief for patients with rare diseases Rules amended to allow financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each for ‘gramin chowkidars’ post retirement

1,000 patients suffering from rare diseases to get Rs 2,750 per month.

The Cabinet approved the waiver amounting to Rs 336.35 crore, accumulated from April 1, 2015, to December 31, 2022, for all types of consumers in villages and rural areas. In addition, approval has been granted for the waiver of surcharge and interest totalling Rs 37.93 crore.

It also agreed to amend rules to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to a ‘gramin chowkidar’ (watchman) after retirement. The decision will benefit all ‘gramin chowkidars’.

During a meeting with the CM, a delegation of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and the state unit of ‘gramin chowkidars’ had put forth their demands. The government decided to increase the monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 11,000 per month, uniform allowance from Rs 2,500 per year to Rs 4,000, and cycle allowance of Rs 3,500 every five years.

Meanwhile, for about 1,000 patients suffering from 55 rare diseases in Haryana, the Cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 2,750 per month. The assistance will be in addition to the benefit being availed under any other social security pension scheme by the applicant.

