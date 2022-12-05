375 deaths in 681 Karnal road accidents this year

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 4

As many as 681 accidents have taken place on various roads in the district so far this year (till December 3), leading to deaths of 375 persons and injuries to 581 persons. It was revealed in data analysed by the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A total of 85 lives were lost in accidents related to trucks and lorries, and in those involving light vehicles such as cars, taxis, vans and jeeps. Nine lives were lost in accidents with buses and 21 with two-wheelers, said Swati Gupta, District Rollout Manager, iRAD.

Overspeeding, rash driving, changing lane without care, using mobile while driving and drunken driving are major reasons behind fatal deaths in accidents, she added. A maximum of 124 accidents have taken place in the area that falls under the Sadar police station, which claimed the lives of 57 people, Gupta said.

In the Assandh police station area, as many as 67 accidents took place, leading to the deaths of 42 persons, while 61 accidents happened in the area under the city police station, which led to the deaths of 39 persons.

As many as 33 people lost their lives in 57 accidents in the Taraori police station area, 34 died in 57 accidents under the Madhuban police station area, 38 in 53 accidents in the Gharaunda police station area, and 32 lost lives in 53 accidents that took place under the Indri police station area, she said.

As many as 41 accidents took place in the area that falls under the Sector 32/33 police station, which led to the deaths of 13, while 40 accidents happened in the area of Civil Lines police station, leading to the deaths of 12 persons. As many as 22 people lost their lives in 32 accidents in the Butana police station area.

“We are working on places where maximum accidents have taken place in the past two years. After studying the flaws, we are fixing them with the help of different departments. Several flaws have been fixed so far,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

