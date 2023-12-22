375 electric buses to run in NCR: Minister

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 21

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Thursday said 375 electric buses will start operation from January 2024 to curb air pollution in the NCR.

The minister was chairing a district grievances and redressal committee meeting in Sonepat on Thursday. At the meeting, he resolved 12 out of the 15 complaints. He also directed officials to resolve people’s genuine problems on priority basis.

Besides, Sharma appealed to the people to follow traffic rules in their day-to-day life. In a complaint of Karambir of Ward 10 in Kharkhoda about sewerage block, the minister directed to constitute a committee under the SDM to inquire into the matter.

Sharma said the BJP would win all 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and would retain power in the state with full majority in the Assembly elections scheduled in 2024.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Environment #Pollution #Sonepat