377 vehicles challaned, 14 impounded in Sonepat drive

Sonepat police’s traffic wing launched a special campaign against traffic violators on Sunday evening, challaning 377 vehicles and impounding 14 vehicles during the drive.

The campaign is being carried out across the district, with the traffic police adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of black films, vehicles without number plates and end-of-life (EOL) vehicles, under the directions of Sonakshi Singh, DCP Headquarters and Traffic.

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According to available data, Sonepat police teams took strict action against traffic rule violators during the campaign on Sunday evening, challaning a total of 377 vehicles and impounding 14 vehicles for violating traffic norms.

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Of the vehicles challaned, seven were for triple riding, six for using red and blue beacons, 17 for using black films, 162 for wrong parking and driving, 36 for using non-pattern number plates, 41 for having no number plates, 24 for not using seat belts and 39 for miscellaneous traffic rule violations.

Nine vehicles were impounded for using BS-III vehicles, while five other vehicles were impounded for violating traffic norms.

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Sonakshi Singh, DCP Headquarters and Traffic, said that although a dedicated campaign had been launched on Sunday evening against traffic rule violators, obeying traffic rules was the responsibility of every vehicle driver.

“Violating traffic rules is dangerous not only for the vehicle driver, but also for other commuters on the roads,” the DCP said.

Action against traffic rule violators would continue, she said.

Reducing the number of road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic management in the district are among the top priorities of Sonepat police, Singh said, adding that such campaigns would continue against traffic violators.