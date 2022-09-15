37L 'ghost transactions' identified, says Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today claimed that Aadhaar cards and Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPPs) have emerged as vital documents in ensuring targeted delivery of benefits and services to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government.

“Both documents have brought much-needed transparency in the system by not only identifying actual beneficiaries, but also identifying the ineligible ones,” the CM said. He was speaking at the Haryana state workshop on recent initiatives for simplifying and enhancing Aadhaar usage. The workshop was organised by the Unique Identification Authority of India, Regional Office, Chandigarh.

The CM said the benefits and services of about 150 schemes had been linked to the PPP. This led to identification of around 37 lakh “ghost transactions”, thereby saving about Rs 1,200 crore to the state exchequer, Khattar claimed.

“Linking around 134 crore people with Aadhaar is a big achievement in itself. I don’t think any other country has such a big digitised database,” Khattar said.

“In view of ever changing technological trends, there is a need to introduce face and voice recognition in the Aadhaar system along with biometrics. Mobile phones can also become a useful tool for face recognition. There is a need to work swiftly in that direction,” he said.

“In India, we have a culture of considering the person and family as one unit. Taking this a step forward, the flagship scheme of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) was launched in 2015 for the identification of needy families,” he said.

Marriage registration and birth and death data had also been linked with the PPP. Ration cards, old-age pension, caste certificates, birth certificates and income certificates were also linked with the PPP, he added.