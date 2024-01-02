38 villages demand demerger from MCG

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 1

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, residents of 38 villages in Gurugram have launched a “back to panchayat” campaign.

Want panchayats back “Visit our villages and you will understand what are we saying and why. Garbage has not been lifted for three months. It’s rotting there. Our children are falling ill. The MCG only remembers to collect taxes. We want our panchayats back,” the resolution passed by villagers read.

Residents of the villages that were brought under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram jurisdiction two years ago have demanded a demerger with the corporation, citing “inefficiency” of the civic body in ensuring basic amenities.

Representatives of the sangharsh samiti of 38 villages said they were better off on their own.

Beeru Sarpanch, who has been leading the campaign, said, “What have we got during all these years? The MCG collected tax from residents. What for? The villages lack hospitals and schools. They have taken over 7,021 acres worth Rs 900 crore besides all panchayat funds, but gave us nothing.”

A recent sanitation crisis made them decide on launching this campaign, sources said. “Visit our villages and you will understand what are we saying and why. Garbage has not been lifted for three months. It’s rotting there. Our children are falling ill. The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, only remembers to collect taxes. We want our panchayats back,” read the resolution passed at the meeting.

The villagers have decided to meet all MPs and MLAs over the issue.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram