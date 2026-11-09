A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at Ambedkar Park in Kharkhoda, Sonepat, while his two friends sustained injuries. The incident took place on Diwali night.

The accused managed to flee the spot after committing the crime.

The Kharkhoda police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The deceased, identified as Deepak, a resident of Ward 13 in Kharkhoda, was working at a hardware shop.

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The complainant, Saurabh, Deepak’s brother, told the Kharkhoda police that Deepak, along with his two friends, Dholu and Harsh, had gone to Ambedkar Park to burst firecrackers on Diwali night.

After bursting firecrackers, they returned home and told the family that Sanjay, Amit and Yash, along with some others, had attacked them over an old rivalry.

After some time, Deepak went back to the park to fetch drinking water but did not return.

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In the early hours of Monday, the family received information that Deepak was lying dead in the park.

They rushed to the spot and found his body lying in a pool of blood.

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Saurabh further alleged that Sanjay, Amit and Yash had again reached the park and attacked them.

Meanwhile, Harsh and Dholu managed to flee to save their lives, but Deepak was left surrounded by the assailants.

They beat him mercilessly, resulting in his death at the spot, he alleged.

Following Saurabh’s complaint, the Kharkhoda police registered a case against Sanjay, Amit, Yash and others for allegedly murdering Deepak and initiated a probe into the matter.

The police handed over the deceased’s body to his family after the post-mortem.