Rs 38L stolen from godown in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 29

Thieves decamped with more than Rs 38 lakh after breaking the lockers of a godown in the Jacobpura area on Wednesday night. An FIR was registered at the city police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Rajan Jain, a resident of the Sushant Lok area, his godown-cum-office of edible oil and ITC product is situated in Jacobpura near Sadar Bazaar. As per routine he was returning home on Wednesday night after locking the godown.

“It was this morning when I reached my godown I found the lock broken. Two lockers at my office were also broken and Rs 38.80 lakh was missing. In the CCTV footage of my office the thieves were seen clearly entering the office and breaking the lockers”, said Jain in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown thieves under Sections 457 (house breaking by night), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.

“We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Sub-inspector Bahi Ram, the investigating officer.