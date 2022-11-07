39% dip in farm fires in Haryana this year

Karnal, November 6
The efforts being made by various departments to discourage farmers from setting crop residue on fire seem to bear fruit as the state has recorded 39 per cent decrease in such cases as compared with the figure for the same duration last year.
With 46 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, Haryana has recorded 2,576 cases of farm fires from September 15 to November 6, which is significantly lower than 4,216 cases recorded during the same period last year.
Kaithal district continues to be at the top of the tally with 612 cases, followed by Fatehabad which has recorded 521 cases.
Jind has witnessed 300 cases of farm fires, while with 289 cases Kurukshetra district is at the fourth position. Karnal is at the fifth position with 271 cases.
Ambala has recorded 204 cases, while 129 cases have been recorded in Yamunanagar, 103 in Sirsa, 51 in Hisar, 39 in Palwal, 32 in Panipat, 21 in Sonepat, two cases in Rohtak, one case each in Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar.
