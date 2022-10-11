39 hyper-sensitive booths in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 10

The district authorities have declared 39 booths hyper-sensitive and 36 booths sensitive in the Adampur Assembly constituency for the byelection in the district.

One nomination filed so far An Independent candidate filed his nomination papers for the Adampur byelection on Monday

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s resignation as the Congress MLA in August had necessitated the bypoll for the seat in Hisar district

Subhash Chander, returning officer of the Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency, confirmed that an Independent candidate filed nomination papers on Monday

The process of filing the nomination papers began on October 7

The polling will be conducted on November 3.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokender Singh said here today that the police had made elaborate arrangements for the byelection. DSP Abhimanyu had been appointed as the nodal officer. The Adampur Assembly segment has 57 villages.

The SP said there were 180 booths in this Assembly segment. Eight villages of the Adampur segment share borders with Rajasthan. The SP said eight checkpoints had been set up along the Rajasthan borders.

The SP said 12 more nakas had been set up in other places in the Adampur segment and a total of 19 vigilance teams and 19 flying squads had been formed by the police to keep a watch in the Assembly segment during the byelection. The police had also requested the state government to deploy additional police force in the district.

The district police chief said after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct , a special operation had been launched to nab all POs and bail jumpers. Besides, the anti-social elements who could use their influence in the election would be kept under watch. The SP said there are about 1.71 lakh voters in Adampur, including 91,000 male voters and 89,000 female voters.