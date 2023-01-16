391 killed in 710 road mishaps last year in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 15

Karnal district has not recorded much change in the data related to deaths due to accidents. The number of deaths was almost the same in 2022 as it was in 2021.

As per the data of the Karnal police, a total of 391 persons had lost their lives in 710 accidents in 2022, and 487 persons were injured in those accidents. In 2021, a total of 388 persons died, and 464 were injured in

690 accidents.

According to the police, about 70 per cent of the accidents had occurred because of overspeeding, drunken driving, rash driving, driving in wrong lanes and for not following motor vehicle rules. “We have taken steps to keep a check on accidents. A total of 10 accident-prone areas were identified in 2022. We have also located some illegal cuts on the National Highway-44, and have written to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to close them,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

Adding that a special campaign had been initiated to ensure lane-driving on the highways, SP Punia said challans were being issued for violating lane-driving norms. During foggy days, we ensure that no vehicles were stranded on roads as they lead to fatal accidents. Commuters must use dippers while driving in fog, and avoid overtaking or overspeeding, added the SP.