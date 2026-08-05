395 students from Kaithal to receive free International Mathematics Olympiad coaching

As many as 395 students from Kaithal district have passed the examination conducted for free coaching for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Entrance Examination 2026, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The examination was conducted on August 30 at different block headquarters across the district. According to officials, these students will now receive specialised coaching for the IMO entrance examination, which will be held on September 6.

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The initiative was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Aparajita. Giving details, Chhatarpal, District Mathematics Specialist, said the highest number of selected students, 76, belonged to Kaithal block, followed by Kalayat (68), while Siwan and Rajaund recorded 64 students each. As many as 63 students belonged to Guhla and 60 to Pundri, reflecting strong participation from all six education blocks of the district.

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A total of 1,409 students from across the district appeared for the entrance examination, highlighting the keen interest of students in advanced mathematics learning.

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Parmod Rana, District Education Officer (DEO), said the coaching programme was designed to nurture students by providing them with structured training under experienced teachers and subject experts.

“The programme aims to equip participants with skills and problem-solving abilities required to excel in mathematics olympiads and other competitive examinations at the national and international levels,” he added.

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Congratulating the selected students, Block Education Officers, school heads and parents, DEO Rana directed all institutions concerned to ensure 100 per cent attendance of selected candidates at the upcoming orientation programme so that no deserving student misses the opportunity.