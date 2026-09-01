DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 396 people given security after gangster threats in Haryana since January 2025; extortion cases rise 17%

396 people given security after gangster threats in Haryana since January 2025; extortion cases rise 17%

Of those provided security, 338 are businessmen, 25 are public representatives, and 33 fall into other categories, including Haryanvi singers

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:09 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana Government on Tuesday informed the state Legislative Assembly that a total of 396 people have been allotted security in the state after facing threats from gangsters in the period from January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Of those provided security, 338 are businessmen, 25 are public representatives, and 33 fall into other categories, including Haryanvi singers.

Advertisement

People receiving death threats have become a political issue in Haryana, with the opposition Congress linking it with the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Advertisement

On August 26, a Haryanvi singer, Ankit Baliyan, was murdered by shooters of the Gogi gang in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, over his song, “Court me goli maarenge meri jaan… judge ke paseene aayenge”. The murder was allegedly planned from Haryana jails.

Also, recently, Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand received a death threat allegedly from a person claiming to be Balbir Singh, Area Commander of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Sirsa Congress MLA Gokul Setia had also received threats on multiple occasions, and even Meham Congress MLA Balram Dangi received a Rs 5 crore extortion call.

Advertisement

While replying to an unstarred question from MLA Pooja of the Mullana constituency on Tuesday, CM Nayab Singh Saini stated that details of persons receiving security couldn’t be disclosed, as it would pose a security threat to the persons concerned.

A total of 691 security personnel have been provided in security from January 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.

Saini further informed that security has been provided to 366 people at the state government's expense, and to 20 persons on a payment basis. “The security provided to the remaining 10 persons is partly at Government expense and partly on a payment basis,” he added.

On August 27, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had admitted before Legislative Assembly that there is a 17 per cent rise in extortion cases in the state. While replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the deteriorating law and order situation, the CM said that in the current year, up to July 2026, 296 extortion incidents have been reported, an increase from 253 last year.

“This increase is primarily attributable to the anonymous nature of overseas callers, who use digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location,” he added.

The Haryana Police have arrested 3,210 gang members during 2024, 2025, and up to July 2026. During 2025-26, 19 gangsters have been deported from foreign countries, and 12 have been detained there. Further, 144 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) and 50 Red Corner Notices (RCNs) have been issued, and 53 Interpol references have been made.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts