396 people given security after gangster threats in Haryana since January 2025; extortion cases rise 17%

The Haryana Government on Tuesday informed the state Legislative Assembly that a total of 396 people have been allotted security in the state after facing threats from gangsters in the period from January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026.

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Of those provided security, 338 are businessmen, 25 are public representatives, and 33 fall into other categories, including Haryanvi singers.

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People receiving death threats have become a political issue in Haryana, with the opposition Congress linking it with the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

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On August 26, a Haryanvi singer, Ankit Baliyan, was murdered by shooters of the Gogi gang in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, over his song, “Court me goli maarenge meri jaan… judge ke paseene aayenge”. The murder was allegedly planned from Haryana jails.

Also, recently, Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand received a death threat allegedly from a person claiming to be Balbir Singh, Area Commander of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Sirsa Congress MLA Gokul Setia had also received threats on multiple occasions, and even Meham Congress MLA Balram Dangi received a Rs 5 crore extortion call.

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While replying to an unstarred question from MLA Pooja of the Mullana constituency on Tuesday, CM Nayab Singh Saini stated that details of persons receiving security couldn’t be disclosed, as it would pose a security threat to the persons concerned.

A total of 691 security personnel have been provided in security from January 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.

Saini further informed that security has been provided to 366 people at the state government's expense, and to 20 persons on a payment basis. “The security provided to the remaining 10 persons is partly at Government expense and partly on a payment basis,” he added.

On August 27, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had admitted before Legislative Assembly that there is a 17 per cent rise in extortion cases in the state. While replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the deteriorating law and order situation, the CM said that in the current year, up to July 2026, 296 extortion incidents have been reported, an increase from 253 last year.

“This increase is primarily attributable to the anonymous nature of overseas callers, who use digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location,” he added.

The Haryana Police have arrested 3,210 gang members during 2024, 2025, and up to July 2026. During 2025-26, 19 gangsters have been deported from foreign countries, and 12 have been detained there. Further, 144 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) and 50 Red Corner Notices (RCNs) have been issued, and 53 Interpol references have been made.