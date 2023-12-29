3K cops to be deployed on New Year’s Eve

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 28

In a bid to ensure hassle-free festivities on the New Year eve, the Gurugram police have deployed about 3,000 police personnel on duty in the district. The Gurugram police haveset up a total of 70 special nakas, including 32 in the East Zone, 30 in the West Zone, 2 in the South Zone and six in the Manesar Zone.

As per the police’s plan, tight security arrangements have been made at various identified places, including all event venues. Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that Gurugram police were alert for the New Year event and during this time, all preparations had been completed and an appropriate number of police forces had been deployed at various

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram