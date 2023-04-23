3K cops to ensure V-P’s security during visit to Kaithal village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 22

The Jind police have tightened the security arrangements with the deployment of 3,000 cops, including 21 gazetted officers and 38 inspectors, at Dhanori village in Kaithal district for the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tomorrow.

The V-P and the CM are due to attend a function in memory of Dhanna Bhagat.

Hisar police range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav, along with the Jind SP Sumit Kumar, visited the area to review the security arrangements.

Sumit Kumar said 23 nakas had been set up across the district and 3,000 jawans, including one additional SP and 20 DSPs, had been deployed to ensure security and law and order. Separate deployment of police force in civil uniform has also been made to keep a close watch on anti-social elements, he said.