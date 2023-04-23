3K cops to ensure V-P’s security during visit to Kaithal village

Hisar, April 22
The Jind police have tightened the security arrangements with the deployment of 3,000 cops, including 21 gazetted officers and 38 inspectors, at Dhanori village in Kaithal district for the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tomorrow.
The V-P and the CM are due to attend a function in memory of Dhanna Bhagat.
Hisar police range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav, along with the Jind SP Sumit Kumar, visited the area to review the security arrangements.
Sumit Kumar said 23 nakas had been set up across the district and 3,000 jawans, including one additional SP and 20 DSPs, had been deployed to ensure security and law and order. Separate deployment of police force in civil uniform has also been made to keep a close watch on anti-social elements, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...
‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow
Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...