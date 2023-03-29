3K farmers seek relief for crop loss on 18,000 acres

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 28

With the recent rain affecting the standing wheat crop, farmers in the district are staring at yield loss for the second consecutive year.

Tikait for Rs 25K per acre Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday visited Shahpur village Karnal to assess the losses to wheat, mustard and vegetable crops and demanded the government to release a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre. He also appealed to the government to expedite the survey process by roping in government representatives and teachers

As per the preliminary reports, crop loss on about 18,000 acres has been reported in the district. Over 1,800 insured farmers have sought compensation for the crop loss on over 9,500 acres under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, while 1,328 uninsured farmers have sought claims for the loss on over 8,230 acres through the ‘e- fasal kshatipoorti’ portal.

As per the Revenue Department, losses have been reported from 236 villages, of which maximum loss has been reported from the villages of the Ambala City block where 982 farmers have reported losses from 112 villages.

Karam Singh, a farmer from Kurbanpur village, said, “Wheat crop on over five acres has been affected due to strong winds and unseasonal rain. We have applied for the compensation on the online government portal, but there are predictions about rain later this week, which will badly affect the crops. The government should get the survey completed at the earliest to compensate farmers.”

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh said, “Not only wheat, matured mustard and recently sown sunflower crops have also been affected. The government should provide adequate compensation to farmers in time.”

Dr Jasvinder Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture, said, “Farmers have been advised to drain out water from the standing crops and delay harvesting. There are predictions of rain later this week.”