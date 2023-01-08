Rs 4.19-crore fine collected in Dec by Ambala rlys

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 7

The Ambala division of the Railways earned Rs 4.19 crore in the form of fine from unauthorised passengers during December last year. The amount is 34 per cent more than the target of Rs 3.15 crore. The cumulative fine collection up to December last year was Rs 49.42 crore, which is 12.78 per cent higher than the cumulative target of Rs 43.82 crore.

Division Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia lauded the performance of the ticket checking staff and cautioned against any complacency in that regard.

He said it had always been the endeavour of the Ambala division authorities to curb the menace of irregular travelling. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hari Mohan Singh said the ticket checking earning was substantial keeping in view a lot of cancellation of the trains due to fog.

It had been made possible due to due diligence by all commercial officers. The efforts of the ticket-checking staff of the division were appreciable and the division was committed to keeping the pace moving and not lowering the guard till the fulfilment of the aspirations of passengers.