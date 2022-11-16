4,823 to fight for posts of sarpanch in four Haryana districts

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 15

Among the aspirants for the post of sarpanches in the four districts — Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal — which are going to the polls in the third phase, three candidates are BAMS doctors, while three are Masters in Law (LLM).

The data of the state election commission stated that 16 candidates were MSc qualified, while 17 were BEd and 13 were MBAs. A total of 122 aspirants were postgraduates, while 236 candidates were graduates. There are 4,827 candidates in fray in the four districts. In Hisar district, there are 1901 candidates in the fray for post of sarpanch in 307 villages.

The district administration said it was are geared up for the conduct of the third phase of the Panchayati Raj elections in the district.

The polling would be held on November 25. In Hisar district, five villages Mangali Jatan Kundanpura, Kalwas, Dhana Khurd and Mahalsara have elected the sarpanch and panches with unanimous decision and thus no polling would be conducted in these villages.

