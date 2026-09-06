4 arrested for firing at BJP councillor’s husband, father-in-law in Panipat

The police have arrested four accused for firing at a BJP’s councillor’s father-in-law and husband in Moti Ram Colony on September 2.

The accused have been identified as Aakash, Bunty of Jawa Colony, Vija of Moti Ram Colony and Chirag of Hari Singh Colony. The accused were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to 3-day police custody.

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According to SI Subhash, In-charge, Lakhan, the complainant told the Tehsil Camp police that he and his uncle Johny were at Hari Singh Chowk for some work when a few youths, including Love Pandit and his aides, attacked them with weapons.

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According to the complainant, he ran towards his home, but assailants chased him and attacked his father. The assailants also broke the vehicles parked outside their homes and opened fire at them.

The matter has been handed over to the CIA-3 unit and the team has activated its sources and started searching for the accused.

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SI Subhash said that the team received information about the accused and nabbed four of them from Chautala road, near the power house.