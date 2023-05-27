4 arrested for robbing Rs 4.6L

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 26

The Nuh police arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a businessman of Rs 4.6 lakh when the latter was travelling in a tempo while returning from Delhi to Sohna.

As per information, the tempo driver had hatched the conspiracy with the help of three accomplices. The police have recovered Rs 4.05 lakh in cash and a bike from their possession. The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them into judicial custody today.

According to the complaint filed by Chander Bhan, a resident of Pahad Colony, Sohna, on Tuesday night, he was returning from Bawana in Delhi via KMP in a tempo owned by his cousin brother with Rs 4.6 lakh in cash in a bag.

“Suddenly, three bike-borne youths broke the front glass of the tempo and threw chilli powder in my eyes near Khod Basai village in Rojka Meo area. The tempo driver also joined the attackers and all four thrashed me and ran away with the bag containing the money. The tempo driver had hatched the plan as other robbers knew that I have cash in bag,” Chander Bhan said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered at the Rojka Meo police station on Wednesday. “All the accused were produced before a local court today and sent to judicial custody,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.