4 arrested in kidnapping case; youth, driver rescued

With the arrest of four persons, the police have claimed to solve a kidnapping case within 30 hours and rescued a native of Uttarakhand and his driver, who had been kidnapped from a hotel in the city. The police also recovered two vehicles from their possession.

Satish Vats, DSP, Headquarters, in a press conference on Thursday said that the police received information on Tuesday that four miscreants had kidnapped a girl and a boy from a hotel on NH-44 near Sewah village. Following the information, the team reached the spot.

Hotel manager Deepak of Sewah village in a statement to the police said that receptionist Rakesh told him that a boy from Uttarakhand and a girl from a village in Jhajjar district had come to their hotel and booked a room. After some time four-five youths came there and ‘kidnapped’ the girl and the youth in a black Scorpio bearing Uttarakhand number.

He checked the CCTV footage in which he saw that the girl was going outside the hotel on her own and sat in the car while some youths were beating the youth with which she had come and forcibly pushed him inside the car. Following the statement, the Industrial Sector 29 police registered a case.

Later, the team received a tip-off that the black SUV was seen parked near Munak canal late on Wednesday evening. The police team raided the spot and caught the four accused. It rescued Manish of Dehradun and his driver. The accused have been identified as Rohit, Shivansh, Raunak and Mohit of Bala village in Karnal district.

Vats further said that the accused revealed during the primary investigation that the mastermind of the gang was of neighbouring village and he was absconding. He along with his girlfriend had made the kidnapping plan. They used to search for such people who looked good on FB and found Manish of Dehradun and the girl made him a friend.

As per the planning, the girl called him to Panipat. He came along with his driver here in his vehicle. As the girl and Manish went in the room, the youth attacked Manish and kidnapped him and his driver, DSP Vats asserted.

The kidnappers dropped the girl midway and demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom from Manish’s family by making a call from his phone. The kidnappers also robbed him off a gold chain and a ring.

The police produced all four accused in the court on Thursday, where the court sent Raunak and Mohit to the judicial custody and sent Rohit and Shivansh to two-day police remand, DSP Vats maintained.