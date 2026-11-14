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Home / Haryana / 4 arrested in Kurukshetra for making, circulating objectionable video of minor

4 arrested in Kurukshetra for making, circulating objectionable video of minor

Police say the accused allegedly blackmailed the girl and threatened to upload the video on social media

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:23 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The Kurukshetra police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly making and circulating an objectionable video of a minor girl.

As per the information, the incident happened a couple of months ago, but the video was circulated recently, following which a complaint was filed on November 13.

The accused had allegedly been blackmailing the girl and threatening her to get physical.

DSP Rohit, SHO of Sadar Pehowa police station, said that in a complaint filed with the police, the minor girl stated that she was collecting firewood in the fields near her home when three men from the village arrived, took her into a shed in the field and recorded an objectionable video of her.

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They subsequently began blackmailing her, threatening to upload the video on social media. One of the accused later uploaded the objectionable video.

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