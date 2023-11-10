4 balconies of Chintels Paradiso's Tower D in Gurugram collapse, no casualty

PTI

Gurugram, November 10

Four balconies of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso society here collapsed on Thursday night, the president of the housing complex has claimed.

No casualty was reported in the incident as the tower was vacant and its surroundings cordoned off after a partial collapse of six floors there claimed two lives in February last year.

Later, Towers D, E, F, G and H of the society located in Sector 109 were declared unsafe for habitation in the structural audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The society has nine towers in total.

"Four balconies of Tower D collapsed last night but no one was injured in the incident as the tower is vacant," Rakesh Hooda, the president of the housing society, said.

"Towers E and F were vacated in June 2023 while the orders for evacuation of Towers G and H were also issued but four families in Tower G and 10 in Tower H are forced to stay back in the absence of adequate rehabilitation," he added.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the partial collapse of the Chintels Paradiso project. The Supreme Court is also hearing the plea of residents seeking compensation and action against the developer.

#Gurugram