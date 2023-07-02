4 booked for conducting gender tests

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 1

The Health Department has exposed a gang involved in gender determination tests on pregnant women. The team of the department constituted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act has lodged an FIR against four persons, including director of Vinayak hospital Dr Rajan Thakral. The Health Department’s nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act Dr Prabhu Dayal said they received information on June 18 that a gang was conducting embryo tests illegally in Hisar.