4 booked for conducting gender tests

Hisar, July 1
The Health Department has exposed a gang involved in gender determination tests on pregnant women. The team of the department constituted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act has lodged an FIR against four persons, including director of Vinayak hospital Dr Rajan Thakral. The Health Department’s nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act Dr Prabhu Dayal said they received information on June 18 that a gang was conducting embryo tests illegally in Hisar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...