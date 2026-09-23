4 booked for murder after man’s body found in tractor-trolley in Yamunanagar

Police have registered a murder case against four persons after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in an abandoned tractor-trolley in Jaidhar village in Yamunanagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, a local resident. His father, Salinder Singh, alleged that his son was killed following a monetary dispute related to work.

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Salinder told the police that Arun worked as a labourer and had travelled to Himachal Pradesh on September 19 for wheat straw transportation work. He was accompanied by four co-workers: Rajiv, Tahir alias Bhura, Deepak alias Deepa and Nirmal Singh alias Anju. While the group returned to the village on September 21, Arun never reached home.

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“When we contacted his fellow labourers, we received no satisfactory response. We went in search of Arun and discovered his body hidden under clothes inside an abandoned trolley belonging to a local resident. Arun was found unresponsive and had suffered several injuries on his body,” Salinder told the police.

The complainant alleged that the four persons held a financial grudge against Arun and had previously threatened him. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Rajiv, Tahir, Deepak and Nirmal Singh at the Chhachhrauli police station. Further investigations are under way.