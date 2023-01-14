4 booked for thrashing couple, passing remarks

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 13

The police have booked four persons for allegedly beating a couple and passing casteist remarks against them.

On the complaint of Jasno Devi of Karkoli village, a case was registered against Janak Raj Sharma, Suman, Gaurav Sharma and Sukhwinder, all residents of Karkoli village, under Sections 323, 325, 506 and 34, IPC, and Section 3 (1) (X), SC/ST Act, at the Chhachhrauli police station.

The complainant alleged that suspects beat her and her husband Sanjeev Kumar without any reason, passed casteist remarks against them and threatened them with dire consequences.