4 booked in Rs 14 lakh cheating case

Hisar, December 29
The Hisar police have registered a criminal case against four persons, including a CRPF inspector and a retired Colonel, on the charge of duping four persons of Rs 14 lakh on the promise of providing them jobs.
Cops have started investigation, but no arrests have been made so far. The complainant Sube Singh of Kapro village of the district said Ramdiya, Rajesh, Bittu and Ramnivas had given a total of Rs 14 lakh to the four persons who lured them with the job promise. The police registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B against the accused and started probe in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...