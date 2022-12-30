4 booked in Rs 14 lakh cheating case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 29

The Hisar police have registered a criminal case against four persons, including a CRPF inspector and a retired Colonel, on the charge of duping four persons of Rs 14 lakh on the promise of providing them jobs.

Cops have started investigation, but no arrests have been made so far. The complainant Sube Singh of Kapro village of the district said Ramdiya, Rajesh, Bittu and Ramnivas had given a total of Rs 14 lakh to the four persons who lured them with the job promise. The police registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B against the accused and started probe in the matter.