Home / Haryana / 4 cases of Covid detected in Haryana's Faridabad, Gurugram

4 cases of Covid detected in Haryana's Faridabad, Gurugram

The health authorites said the affected persons were infected by the Omicron variant of Covid
Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:41 PM May 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Four cases of Covid have come to the fore in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram. The affected persons are said to be suffering from mild symptoms.

The health authorities said that all four patients were in home isolation and were stable.

According to information, all patients are infected by the Omicron variant of Covid. Sources said they had no travel history.

Their parameters are being monitored.

