4 cases of Covid detected in Haryana's Faridabad, Gurugram
The health authorites said the affected persons were infected by the Omicron variant of Covid
Advertisement
Four cases of Covid have come to the fore in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram. The affected persons are said to be suffering from mild symptoms.
The health authorities said that all four patients were in home isolation and were stable.
According to information, all patients are infected by the Omicron variant of Covid. Sources said they had no travel history.
Advertisement
Their parameters are being monitored.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement