4 child labourers rescued

A team comprising District Child Welfare Officer Kuldeep Singh and members of an NGO rescued four children engaged in labour at a hotel and a juice shop in Meham. The children were between the ages of 15 and 16.

Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee Satish Kaushik, along with members Vikas Atri and Usha Rani, contacted the children’s parents and warned them that no children should be made to work in hotels, nursing homes, factories, brick kilns, etc.

