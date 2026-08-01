4 children being taken to Punjab for labour rescued at Ambala Railway Station

As many as four children, who were being taken to Punjab for labour in train, have been rescued at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station. Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the information, after receiving information through the Just Rights For Children Alliance, the team of Zila Yuva Vikas Sangathan, in a joint operation with the Government Railway Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, and Railway Protection Force Ambala Cantonment, conducted the inspections and rescued the children on Thursday. Advertisement

The children were being transported through Karambhoomi Express (12407) to Punjab for labour. Advertisement

Sangathan’s Programme Coordinator Ajay Tiwari said that following the information received that some children were being taken to Punjab through the train, a joint rescue operation was conducted. During the special checking drive, four children were safely rescued. During preliminary inquiry, the children revealed that while two children were reportedly being sent to Ludhiana with a promise of a daily wage of Rs 400, the remaining children were being taken to Jalandhar.

After completing the DDRs and medical formalities, the rescued children were produced before Ranjeeta Sachdeva, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Ambala. The children have been placed at the Open Shelter Home, Ambala Cantonment, for care and protection.

Sangathan’s president Paramjeet Singh Badola informed that efforts are underway to trace and contact their families. The children belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Paramjeet Singh said “The Sangathan is playing an active role in rescuing the children. Two FIRs and 358 DDRs have been registered regarding child trafficking across Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar between June 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. During the rescue operations, a total of 833 children—including 265 girls and 568 boys—were rescued from child trafficking and child labour.”

“It is an unfortunate reality that minor children are being trafficked and forced into labor every day in the country. Human trafficking ranks as the world’s third-largest organised crime. Women and children are primary targets. Child labour within the unorganised sector represents the most heinous form of trafficking. With the support of the government and administration, we should identify marginalized families and link their children to government schemes, enabling them to continue their education and avoid falling prey to trafficking rings,” he added.