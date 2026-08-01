DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 4 children being taken to Punjab for labour rescued at Ambala Railway Station

4 children being taken to Punjab for labour rescued at Ambala Railway Station

Minors rescued from Karambhoomi Express during joint operation by anti-human trafficking teams; children sent to shelter home for care and protection

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:41 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescued children at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station.
Advertisement

As many as four children, who were being taken to Punjab for labour in train, have been rescued at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the information, after receiving information through the Just Rights For Children Alliance, the team of Zila Yuva Vikas Sangathan, in a joint operation with the Government Railway Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, and Railway Protection Force Ambala Cantonment, conducted the inspections and rescued the children on Thursday.

Advertisement

The children were being transported through Karambhoomi Express (12407) to Punjab for labour.

Advertisement

Sangathan’s Programme Coordinator Ajay Tiwari said that following the information received that some children were being taken to Punjab through the train, a joint rescue operation was conducted. During the special checking drive, four children were safely rescued. During preliminary inquiry, the children revealed that while two children were reportedly being sent to Ludhiana with a promise of a daily wage of Rs 400, the remaining children were being taken to Jalandhar.

After completing the DDRs and medical formalities, the rescued children were produced before Ranjeeta Sachdeva, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Ambala. The children have been placed at the Open Shelter Home, Ambala Cantonment, for care and protection.

Sangathan’s president Paramjeet Singh Badola informed that efforts are underway to trace and contact their families. The children belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Paramjeet Singh said “The Sangathan is playing an active role in rescuing the children. Two FIRs and 358 DDRs have been registered regarding child trafficking across Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar between June 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. During the rescue operations, a total of 833 children—including 265 girls and 568 boys—were rescued from child trafficking and child labour.”

“It is an unfortunate reality that minor children are being trafficked and forced into labor every day in the country. Human trafficking ranks as the world’s third-largest organised crime. Women and children are primary targets. Child labour within the unorganised sector represents the most heinous form of trafficking. With the support of the government and administration, we should identify marginalized families and link their children to government schemes, enabling them to continue their education and avoid falling prey to trafficking rings,” he added. 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts