4 CIA ex-cops surrender in 9-yr-old case

Five accused, including four police personnel who were serving with the CIA at the time of the incident, surrendered before a Hisar court on Friday in connection with a nine-year-old case of the alleged abduction of a Central Bank of India manager and his false implication in a drug smuggling case.

The issue started after a fight between the bank official and a cop whose son was involved in a road accident.

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The then ASIs Virender Singh, Dharmbir Singh and Satyawan, and constable Sandeep, along with Chetan of Model Town, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Ayush and filed bail applications. The court granted bail to all five on furnishing bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The next hearing has been fixed for October 3.

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Complainant’s counsel said the case relates to a complaint filed in 2018 by Ramanjeet Singh, a senior bank manager and resident of Sunam in Punjab. On December 16, 2017, his car collided with the car of Ashish, son of ASI Virender Singh. The complainant apologised and offered to pay for the repairs, but alleged that he was subsequently threatened over the phone.

On December 18, when he was on his way to purchase a car with Rs 3.35 lakh in cash, Ashish, his father and some others intercepted his car, damaged it with bricks, assaulted him and bundled him off in another vehicle before taking him to the CIA police station. The complainant said he informed an advocate about the incident over the phone and also sent a message to the PCR while he was being taken away.

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At the CIA police station, he was stripped and assaulted and Rs 90,000 was taken from him. He said when he pleaded with Inspector Kaptan Singh to release him, he was threatened that he would have to pay for sending the message to the police. A case was subsequently registered against him, alleging recovery of opium from his car.