icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 4-day ATL workshop to promote innovation, technical learning begins at Sirsa schools

4-day ATL workshop to promote innovation, technical learning begins at Sirsa schools

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:48 AM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Education officials inspect the Atal Tinkering Lab at Government School, Mela Ground.
Advertisement

A four-day Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) workshop was inaugurated at Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School on Tuesday to promote innovation, scientific thinking and technical learning among students and teachers.

Advertisement

The first day of the workshop concluded on an enthusiastic and innovation-driven note, with active participation from lecturers of physics, chemistry, biology and computer science, along with school principals and heads of PM SHRI schools where Atal Tinkering Labs have been established.

Advertisement

Officials said that 26 schools across Sirsa district have already been equipped with ATL facilities aimed at connecting students with modern technology and experimental learning methods.

Advertisement

The workshop is focused on developing scientific temperament, creativity, innovation, problem-solving abilities and technical skills among students to prepare them for future challenges. During the training sessions, teachers were introduced to modern tools and technologies including robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, sensor-based projects and design thinking.

Addressing participants at the Sirsa workshop, District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Phutela said Atal Tinkering Labs provide an effective platform for nurturing students’ creativity and scientific thinking. He urged teachers to implement the knowledge gained during the training at the school level so that students could progress in the fields of innovation and technical education.

Advertisement

District science specialist Dr Mukesh Kumar highlighted the importance and usefulness of Atal Tinkering Labs, saying that classroom learning alone was no longer sufficient in the present era. He said the labs give students opportunities to learn through experimentation and develop new ideas, adding that effective ATL training by teachers would help promote a culture of innovation in schools.

The technical sessions were conducted by trainers Anil Kumar, Saurabh, Rahul and Pawan Kumar from STEMpedia, who provided hands-on training on ATL equipment, robotics, artificial intelligence and IoT-based activities. The trainers also demonstrated how project-based and experimental learning methods could help improve students’ creativity as well as problem-solving skills.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts