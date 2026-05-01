4-day ATL workshop to promote innovation, technical learning begins at Sirsa schools

A four-day Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) workshop was inaugurated at Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School on Tuesday to promote innovation, scientific thinking and technical learning among students and teachers.

Advertisement

The first day of the workshop concluded on an enthusiastic and innovation-driven note, with active participation from lecturers of physics, chemistry, biology and computer science, along with school principals and heads of PM SHRI schools where Atal Tinkering Labs have been established.

Advertisement

Officials said that 26 schools across Sirsa district have already been equipped with ATL facilities aimed at connecting students with modern technology and experimental learning methods.

Advertisement

The workshop is focused on developing scientific temperament, creativity, innovation, problem-solving abilities and technical skills among students to prepare them for future challenges. During the training sessions, teachers were introduced to modern tools and technologies including robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, sensor-based projects and design thinking.

Addressing participants at the Sirsa workshop, District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Phutela said Atal Tinkering Labs provide an effective platform for nurturing students’ creativity and scientific thinking. He urged teachers to implement the knowledge gained during the training at the school level so that students could progress in the fields of innovation and technical education.

Advertisement

District science specialist Dr Mukesh Kumar highlighted the importance and usefulness of Atal Tinkering Labs, saying that classroom learning alone was no longer sufficient in the present era. He said the labs give students opportunities to learn through experimentation and develop new ideas, adding that effective ATL training by teachers would help promote a culture of innovation in schools.

The technical sessions were conducted by trainers Anil Kumar, Saurabh, Rahul and Pawan Kumar from STEMpedia, who provided hands-on training on ATL equipment, robotics, artificial intelligence and IoT-based activities. The trainers also demonstrated how project-based and experimental learning methods could help improve students’ creativity as well as problem-solving skills.