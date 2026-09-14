DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 4 devotees from Punjab, Haryana rescued after losing their way in Churdhar forests in Shimla

4 devotees from Punjab, Haryana rescued after losing their way in Churdhar forests in Shimla

Police received information on Sunday night that some devotees returning from Churdhar Peak had lost their way in the forest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:34 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said all four devotees had been rescued safely and shifted to a safer place. File Photo
Advertisement

Four devotees from Punjab and Haryana have been rescued from the Chopal area of Shimla district after they lost their way in the forest while returning from Churdhar Peak, police officials said.

The rescued persons have been identified as Rahul (22) and Sanket (21), both residents of Mohali, Punjab, and Rahul (26) and his wife Madhu (24), residents of Karnal, Haryana.

Advertisement

According to police, information was received on Sunday night that some devotees returning from Churdhar Peak had lost their way in the forest and were unable to determine their location.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, a police team launched a search and rescue operation in the forest area. After few hours of searching, the team rescued the two men from near the Patal Khad area around midnight.

The police subsequently received information that a couple had also lost their way in the forest. The search operation was continued and the couple were traced and rescued.

Advertisement

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said all four devotees had been rescued safely and shifted to a safer place.

He said that despite the difficult terrain and darkness, the police team continued the search operation throughout the night and successfully rescued all four missing persons.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts