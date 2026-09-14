4 devotees from Punjab, Haryana rescued after losing their way in Churdhar forests in Shimla

Four devotees from Punjab and Haryana have been rescued from the Chopal area of Shimla district after they lost their way in the forest while returning from Churdhar Peak, police officials said.

The rescued persons have been identified as Rahul (22) and Sanket (21), both residents of Mohali, Punjab, and Rahul (26) and his wife Madhu (24), residents of Karnal, Haryana.

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According to police, information was received on Sunday night that some devotees returning from Churdhar Peak had lost their way in the forest and were unable to determine their location.

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Acting swiftly, a police team launched a search and rescue operation in the forest area. After few hours of searching, the team rescued the two men from near the Patal Khad area around midnight.

The police subsequently received information that a couple had also lost their way in the forest. The search operation was continued and the couple were traced and rescued.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said all four devotees had been rescued safely and shifted to a safer place.

He said that despite the difficult terrain and darkness, the police team continued the search operation throughout the night and successfully rescued all four missing persons.