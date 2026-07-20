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Home / Haryana / 4 die while trying to rescue calf from well in Jhajjar village

4 die while trying to rescue calf from well in Jhajjar village

They were suspected to have been overcome by toxic gases that had accumulated inside the well

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:50 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Four persons reportedly died of suffocation after entering a well one after another in an attempt to rescue a calf in Munimpur village of the district late on Sunday night.

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According to preliminary information, the calf had accidentally fallen into the well, prompting villagers to climb down in an effort to save it. However, they were suspected to have been overcome by toxic gases that had accumulated inside the well, leaving them trapped.

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On receiving information, the district administration officials and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Badli SDM Vishal reached the village to supervise the operation, while Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats also visited the site. A large number of villagers gathered near the well when the rescue operation was being carried out.

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The district administration deployed a crane and other equipment to pull the victims out safely. One of the men was initially brought out unconscious and rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar in an ambulance.

Rescue teams subsequently pulled out the remaining three victims and shifted them to the hospital where all four were declared brought dead. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

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Dr Rajshree, Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar, confirmed the death of all four persons. 

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