4 Gharaunda block villages under lens for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 17

Four villages of the Gharaunda block are under the lens of the district administration for alleged illegal mining.

The district administration is keeping a vigil in these villages along with other areas so that illegal activity was not conducted here.

In February this year, Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar had a narrow escape when the driver of a dumper, allegedly involved in illegal mining, tried to run him over when he signalled the driver to stop the vehicle between Balhera and Garhibehral villages.

After the incident, the authorities intensified vigil along the Yamuna and identified four villages, including Mundogarhi, Lalupura, Balhera, and Faridpur, where illegal mining activities were going on.

When inquired from locals, it came to light that it was going on at night after a gap of two to three days. “We noticed illegal mining in our areas regularly earlier, but for the past few days, it is happening after a gap of two to three days at night,” said a local.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said they had increased vigil in the areas which were vulnerable to illegal mining. SDM Gharaunda Aditi, along with DSP, SHO and mining officer, have been directed to keep a vigil in these villages so that the illegal mining activities could be stopped.

“I have appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma to inquire into the cases of illegal mining between August 2019 and March 2023. She checked the cases and got FIRs registered in which the violators did not deposit penalty,” said the DC, adding that they had registered 99 FIRs in this time-frame and seized 263 vehicles. As many as 117 vehicles have been released and Rs 2.99 crore has been recovered as penalty from the violators.

“We are in the process to procure drones to keep a vigil on illegal mining along the Yamuna,” said the DC.

The Regional Officer of the Pollution Control Board has also been directed to check that mining was done within the authorised limits and areas.

Meanwhile, sources said as many as 85 vehicles were parked at the Gharaunda, Indri, Kunjpura, Sectors 32/33 police stations in the city, of which many were used in illegal mining. These vehicles were not only rusting but causing space problem at police stations. As per the sources, owners of these vehicles have not deposited penalty.