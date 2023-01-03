4 held for bid to kidnap woman in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, January 2

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap and rob a woman outside a gym in Yamunanagar, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place outside Fit-7 gym in Model Town while the woman was leaving in her car on Saturday morning.

The accused were identified as Dinesh of Karnal and Vishal, Deepak and Sharad of Yamunanagar. As per information, around 9.25 am, Sushma was about to leave in her SUV after workout when two accused entered the car in a bid to rob and abduct her.

One of the accused held her by the neck. As per an FIR, the woman tried to escape, but the third accused, who was standing outside, didn’t allow her to open the car’s door. The fourth accused was monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, her two acquaintances raised an alarm following which the accused tried to flee. While one of them was caught on the spot, the remaining three managed to make good their escape. However, they were also arrested later.

The incident got recorded on a CCTV camera.

City police station SHO Kamaljeet Singh said, “A case has been registered. The accused had been observing the woman’s movement for a few days after which they hatched a plan to rob her. They are in judicial custody.” — TNS

The incident