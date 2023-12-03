4 held for demanding ransom of Rs 1L

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 2

The Nuh police have arrested four men for holding a truck driver captive and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from its owner. Two vehicles have been recovered from their possession.

The victim has been identified as Pankaj, who was driving the truck belonging to Sudhir, a transporter.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Sudhir at the Tauru police station on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Sumit, a resident of Tigaon, Yogesh of Sotai village in Faridabad district, Noman of Moradabad in Nuh, and Aslam of Chopanki in Rajasthan. The four suspects were produced in a city court and later remanded in police custody.

In his complaint, Sudhir said the truck carrying wheat was on its way to Rewari, when a car intercepted the vehicle, while another stopped behind it. Four men got off these vehicles, pulled Pankaj out of the truck and started thrashing him. Following this, one of them got into the truck, and made the driver forcibly sit in their car, and took him near Kapriwas village, where they used Pankaj’s mobile phone to contact Sudhir for ransom . Subsequently, Sudhir transferred Rs 1 lakh to the bank account of one of the suspects, following which they released the driver and vehicle.

A team of Tauru CIA, led by Inspector Subhash, arrested the suspects, who confessed to having committed the crime.

“Two cars that were used in the crime have been recovered from them, and the amount taken as ransom will also be recovered soon,” said Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar.

