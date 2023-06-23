4 held for duping man of Rs 13.62L

Gurugram, June 22
The Faridabad police busted a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of four accused from Patna (Bihar) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) who duped people in the name of getting Adani CNG pump dealership. Rs 3.5 lakh, three mobile phones, four SIM cards, seven fake ID cards, a laptop and a computer have been seized from them.
The accused — Abhishek Kumar, Bunty, Abhishek and Vivek Thakur — hail from Bihar. They had duped a Ballabgarh resident, Vishal, of Rs 13.62 lakh. Abhishek was caught on June 11 and the others were nabbed subsequently.
Ballabhgarh DCP (cyber crime) Amit Yashvardhan said the accused had created three fake websites for unsuspecting people to fill an application form. “After getting details of people, they used to send fake dealership documents and got money transferred into their accounts,” the police said.
