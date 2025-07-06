4 held for duping man on promise of providing job in merchant navy

A team of the cybercrime police station, Kurukshetra, has arrested four persons for allegedly duping a Kurukshetra resident of Rs 90,000 on the promise of providing a job in the merchant navy.

The accused were identified as Chirag, Ramu Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Rohit Kumar, residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A Kurukshetra police spokesperson said Mukesh, a resident of Kurukshetra, in his complaint in April this year stated that he used to work as a motorman in the merchant navy but one year ago, he was declared medically unfit due to which he was out of job. In March this year, he saw an advertisement regarding jobs in the merchant navy, and he contacted on the given numbers.

“I was told that the company was Sea Shipping Services company in Mumbai, and I had sent my biodata. I was told that the company would provide me with a job in the merchant navy for which I was told to give Rs 90,000. The company sent me an offer letter and I was told to reach Visakhapatnam. I reached there on March 16 and on March 17, they sent me a joining letter on WhatsApp, following which I sent them Rs 90,000 in two transactions”, Mukesh stated in his police complaint.

Mukesh further alleged that he was told to join the company on March 18, and further told to send Rs 10,000 more but Mukesh refused. Later the mobile number through which he was communicating with the accused was switched off, and Mukesh realised that he had been duped by the fraudsters.

During the investigation, the cybercrime police station got details about the four accused and they have been arrested. The accused were produced before a court which sent Rahul and Rohit to jail, while Chirag and Ramu Kumar were sent to a three-day police remand.